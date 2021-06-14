Diva’s Daily Dirt: Made In America Festival 2021 Lineup Released

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Made In America Festival 2021 Lineup Released

Justin Bieber and Lil Baby are headlining September’s Made in America Festival. The two-day Philadelphia event—curated by JAY-Z and produced by Roc Nation—will also feature performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Tinashe, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Bobby Shmurda, Moneybagg Yo, Freddie Gibbs, 42 DUGG MORRAY, EST GEE and others.

The 2021 Made in America Festival will benefit the ACLU of Pennsylvania and also the REFORM Alliance. In a recent press release Jay Z had this to say,

“This year will be like no other, as Made In America celebrates 10 years of music history making moments. The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”

Chrissy Teigen Issues Lengthy Apology

The model and cookbook author, Chrissy Teigen posted a lengthy apology on her social media today after months of backlash and cancellation from major brands after some resurfaced tweets.

She said,

“There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding, and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.”

