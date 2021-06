WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Erica Mena is in the hospital.

She said it is due to the divorce drama and she blames Safaree.

She said he has not contacted her or checked on her since she has been in the hospital.

She said Safaree should worry more about the health of his unborn child instead of trying to portray himself as a devoted father in legal documents.

As to whether she will allow him in the delivery room she said the decision will be made between her and her doctor.

