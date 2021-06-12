Tracee Ellis Ross Is Officially Our Summer Body Goals

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s one person who is always summertime fine it’s Tracee Ellis Ross. No matter if she’s your summer fashion goals, beauty goals, natural hair goals, body goals, or just all-around positive vibes goals, one thing we can all agree on is that she’s absolutely goals.

The veteran actress made all of our Saturdays that much brighter when she took to Instagram to share a few posts of herself enjoying some pool time in the sun. With a glass of Rosé in hand, the 48-year-old style icon showed off her natural hair and body while rocking a sexy floral bikini, bright red lip and flicking it up for the gram.

In the photo set, she gave us a few full-body shots before posting a couple of close-up selfies so we could really see her flawless and sunkissed skin. “ -y” she captioned the photoset, which at the time of this post has received over 116k likes.

“You better give this mood board inspo on THIS HERE SATURDAY TRACEE!! ,” wrote one fan while another said, “Oh my Lord! ”. Others expressed their admiration by flooding the comment sections with countless heart-eye and fire flame emojis.

Tracee then gave us even more content when she posted an IG Reel to her page, showing off her gorgeous curls and having the time of her life. “Hello Instagram,” she said in the video before giving us her best-unbothered laugh. “Listen. I don’t know. I’m having a good curl moment. I don’t know that I want to go under. I don’t think I’m gonna. I think I’m just gonna do this,” she said before taking another sip out of her Rosé glass. She then decided that she wasn’t going to dip her hair underwater and instead just let the curls flourish… at least until tomorrow.

We know that’s right!

And if you’re looking to recreate Tracee’s poolside look, her floral bikini retails for only $160 and is designed by Zimmerman. The glow, however, is sold separately.

