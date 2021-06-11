Listen Live For a Chance to Win $50 AMEX Gift Card Courtesy of OWN SPOTLIGHT

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Listen live 6/11 – 6/15 for a chance to win a $50 AMEX gift card courtesy of OWN SPOTLIGHT: HONORING OUR KINGS, CELEBRATING BLACK FATHERHOOD.

Tuesday, June 15, OWN will premiere a one of a kind celebration event. Hosted by Oprah Winfrey and award-winning actor and producer Sterling K. Brown, don’t miss the two-hour OWN SPOTLIGHT: HONORING OUR KINGS, CELEBRATING BLACK FATHERHOOD. Featuring special guests Kevin Hart, John Legend, Deon Cole, Dwayne Wade, D.L Hughley and Tony Gonzales with a special musical performance by Andra Day. Tune in to OWN as we honor black fathers. OWN SPOTLIGHT: HONORING OUR KINGS, CELEBRATING BLACK FATHERHOOD Tuesday, June 15th at 9/8c on OWN.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: