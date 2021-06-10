SZA Announced As The Next Artist For American Express’ Unstaged Virtual Performance Series

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

SZA is teaming up with American Express to celebrate her critically acclaimed album CTRL’s 4th anniversary.

As part of American Express Membership Week, June 14 – June 18, members get access to five days of excitement across entertainment, retail, dining, wellness, and travel. They will also get another cool bonus, the chance to experience a one-time stream of a new, immersive virtual performance by Grammy-nominated artist SZA.

The performance will go down on Thursday, June 17th at 8 pm ET and comes on the heels of SZA’s debut album’s anniversary, allowing fans the opportunity to hear and see her perform their favorite cuts off the project like “Love Galore,” “Drew Barrymore,” and “The Weekend.”

In a tweet announcing the event, SZA wrote, “HAPPY CTRL ANNIVERSARY thank you for changing my life ….it’s gone so much farther than I ever expected I don’t even have words today just reflecting. In the meantime I LOVE YOU. THANK YOU .. see u on the 17th.”

SZA follows other successful Unstaged performances by big names like Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes, and Maroon 5.

Fans can purchase tickets for the event on a new on-demand streaming service platform called LIVENOW for $10 right now. American Express members will get complimentary tickets as well as membership perk packages in celebration of Membership Week. During the streamed performance, American Express cardholders will get opportunities to purchase exclusive merchandise.

Exclusive Card Member packages include:

Fan Package ($90) – Complimentary ticket to show in celebration of Membership Week (after refund of $1 for Card Member verification) and Limited Edition SZA Credential and T-Shirt

Super Fan Package* ($120) – All of the above and an Autographed Limited Edition SZA Poster *Limited quantity, while supplies last.

VIP Package* ($240) – All of the above as well as a virtual Meet & Greet with SZA *Limited quantity, while supplies last

Head here to purchase tickets.

Photo: American Express UNSTAGED / SZA

SZA Announced As The Next Artist For American Express’ Unstaged Virtual Performance Series was originally published on hiphopwired.com

