Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Becomes Fastest Female Sprinter Alive [Watch]

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has become the fastest woman alive with an astonishing 10.63 at a meet in Kingston on Saturday.

Fraser blew out her competition and obliterated the national record of 10.70 that she shared with winner of the 100 gold at the 2016 Olympics, Elaine- Thompson- Herah.

She is second to the late Florence Griffith Joyner.

According to NBC sports, “Fraser-Pryce’s 10.63 is the fourth-fastest time ever recorded, and the fastest any woman has run the 100 since Flo-Jo ran the three fastest times ever in 1988 (10.49, 10.61 and 10.62)”.

Can you believe that Shelly-Ann-Fraser-Pryce came back from having a baby to win the 2019 World Championships?

She was pronounced the oldest woman to win an individual Olympic sprint title, and the first woman ever to win three Olympic golds in a single track and field discipline.

The 34 year old is headed to the Tokyo Olympics.

