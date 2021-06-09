Mina’s House Pod Bonus: Conversation With Writer & Cast Of “In The Heights” Movie

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Mina SayWhat speaks with Pulitzer Prize winning writer of “In The Heights,” Quiara Alegría Hudes, and stars of the movie Dascha Polanco, Daphne Rubin-Vega & Gregory Diaz about being in a movie with all Spanish actors and the importance of chroniclizing Spanish culture in Washington Heights. The movie fuses spanish culture, dancing and singing to tell the story of dreamers and Latin X striving to accomplish their dreams. “In The Heights” is available in theaters and on HBO Max June 11th 2021.

