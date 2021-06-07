Morehouse College’s Sports Journalism Program Receives $1M Donation From Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand

Basketball legend Michael Jordan is putting the focus on empowering the next generation of leaders who will shape the world of sports journalism. According to ESPN, he recently teamed up with Nike’s Jordan Brand to donate $1 million to Morehouse College.
The endowment will go towards the creation of scholarships, programming and digital tools for the Atlanta-based institution’s program that sits at the intersection of sports and storytelling. The donation is part of a larger social justice-centered effort being led by Jordan and the Jordan Brand to address systemic racism and empower the Black community. Jordan says he believes the $1 million gift will be instrumental in helping empower students to use journalism as a vessel to control their own narratives. “Education is crucial for understanding the Black experience today,” he said in a statement. “We want to help people understand the truth of our past and help tell the stories that will shape our future.” Monique Dozier, who serves as Morehouse’s Vice President for Institutional Advancement, added the endowment is “an investment in the education of talented men of color who will ensure there is equity, balance, and truth in the way sports stories are framed and the way the Black experience is contextualized within American history.”
Morehouse’s Journalism and Sports Program was launched with the support of renowned filmmaker Spike Lee. Over 80 graduates from the program have gone on to have careers in the realm of sports media.
Whether through education or fighting for equity in healthcare, Jordan has used his resources and platform to empower underrepresented and underserved communities. In April, he unveiled a $1 million initiative to provide grassroots organizations dedicated to fighting racial injustice with grants. Amongst the organizations that received donations were Black Voter Matters, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the Formerly Incarcerated & Convicted People and Families Movement.
Never Forget: Vintage Photos From 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Underscore The Lingering Devastation
1. Burning Buildings During Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921Source:Getty 1 of 40
2. Ruins of Greenwood District after Race Riots in TulsaSource:Getty 2 of 40
3. Church burnsSource:Getty 3 of 40
4. Serving Food After RiotsSource:Getty 4 of 40
5. Wounded PrisonersSource:Getty 5 of 40
6. Woman detainedSource:Getty 6 of 40
7. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 7 of 40
8. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 8 of 40
9. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 9 of 40
10. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 10 of 40
11. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 11 of 40
12. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 12 of 40
13. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 13 of 40
14. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 14 of 40
15. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 15 of 40
16. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 16 of 40
17. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 17 of 40
18. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 18 of 40
19. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 19 of 40
20. Aftermath of the Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 20 of 40
21. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 21 of 40
22. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 22 of 40
23. Aftermath of the Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 23 of 40
24. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 24 of 40
25. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 25 of 40
26. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 26 of 40
27. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 27 of 40
28. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 28 of 40
29. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 29 of 40
30. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 30 of 40
31. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 31 of 40
32. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 32 of 40
33. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 33 of 40
34. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 34 of 40
35. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 35 of 40
36. Tulsa Race Massacre VictimSource:Getty 36 of 40
37. The Stradford HotelSource:Getty 37 of 40
38. Tulsa Race Massacre VictimSource:Getty 38 of 40
39. The Black Dispatch Front Page, June 1, 1921Source:Getty 39 of 40
40. The Black Dispatch Front Page, June 10, 1921Source:Getty 40 of 40
