Tiffany Haddish To Portray Iconic Track Star Florence Griffith Joyner In Biopic

Throughout her storied career track and field legend Florence Griffith Joyner broke several barriers for women in the realm of sports and a new project will delve into the different chapters of her journey. According to Variety, Tiffany Haddish will portray Joyner in a biopic.
The film will capture the Los Angeles native’s rise to success. Joyner—whose fans called her Flo-Jo—started running competitively at the age of seven, continued to elevate her craft during her teenage years and went on to become a standout at the University of California Los Angeles. In 1982 she became an NCAA champion after winning the 200-meter dash. Two years after the win, she made her Olympic debut where she garnered a silver medal for the 200-meter run. Beyond her athletic abilities, she emerged into a beauty and fashion icon with her six-inch decorative fingernails and bodysuits. During the 1988 Summer Olympics, she won three gold medals and one silver medal. She retired that same year.
Haddish—who will star in and produce the film—says she wants to highlight Joyner’s story so that her legacy can reverberate for generations to come. “I am looking forward to telling Flo-Jo’s story the way it should be told,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “My goal with this film is making sure that younger generations know my ‘she-ro’ Flo-Jo, the fastest woman in the world to this day, existed.” The project is being created under the production company Game1. Al Joyner, Flo-Jo’s former husband and coach, will serve as a producer for the film alongside Jonathan Fuhrman and Melanie Clark. “Working with Tiffany has been a great pleasure – she is incredibly dedicated, focused, and committed to portraying the spirit of Florence accurately,” he said. There is no word on when the project will be released.
Joyner has opened doors for generations of track stars that came behind her. Athlete Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently recorded the world’s fastest women’s 100m in over three decades.
SEE ALSO:
Tennis Star Naomi Osaka To Open Youth Sports Academies In Los Angeles And Haiti
Documentary About NHL’s First Black Player Coming To ESPN
Never Forget: Vintage Photos From 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Underscore The Lingering Devastation
Never Forget: Vintage Photos From 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Underscore The Lingering Devastation
1. Burning Buildings During Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921Source:Getty 1 of 40
2. Ruins of Greenwood District after Race Riots in TulsaSource:Getty 2 of 40
3. Church burnsSource:Getty 3 of 40
4. Serving Food After RiotsSource:Getty 4 of 40
5. Wounded PrisonersSource:Getty 5 of 40
6. Woman detainedSource:Getty 6 of 40
7. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 7 of 40
8. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 8 of 40
9. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 9 of 40
10. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 10 of 40
11. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 11 of 40
12. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 12 of 40
13. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 13 of 40
14. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 14 of 40
15. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 15 of 40
16. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 16 of 40
17. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 17 of 40
18. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 18 of 40
19. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 19 of 40
20. Aftermath of the Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 20 of 40
21. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 21 of 40
22. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 22 of 40
23. Aftermath of the Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 23 of 40
24. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 24 of 40
25. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 25 of 40
26. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 26 of 40
27. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 27 of 40
28. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 28 of 40
29. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 29 of 40
30. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 30 of 40
31. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 31 of 40
32. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 32 of 40
33. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 33 of 40
34. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 34 of 40
35. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 35 of 40
36. Tulsa Race Massacre VictimSource:Getty 36 of 40
37. The Stradford HotelSource:Getty 37 of 40
38. Tulsa Race Massacre VictimSource:Getty 38 of 40
39. The Black Dispatch Front Page, June 1, 1921Source:Getty 39 of 40
40. The Black Dispatch Front Page, June 10, 1921Source:Getty 40 of 40
Tiffany Haddish To Portray Iconic Track Star Florence Griffith Joyner In Biopic was originally published on newsone.com