Tiffany Haddish To Portray Iconic Track Star Florence Griffith Joyner In Biopic

“My goal with this film is making sure that younger generations know my ‘she-ro’ Flo-Jo, the fastest woman in the world to this day, existed,” said Haddish.

Throughout her storied career track and field legend Florence Griffith Joyner broke several barriers for women in the realm of sports and a new project will delve into the different chapters of her journey. According to Variety, Tiffany Haddish will portray Joyner in a biopic.

The film will capture the Los Angeles native’s rise to success. Joyner—whose fans called her Flo-Jo—started running competitively at the age of seven, continued to elevate her craft during her teenage years and went on to become a standout at the University of California Los Angeles. In 1982 she became an NCAA champion after winning the 200-meter dash. Two years after the win, she made her Olympic debut where she garnered a silver medal for the 200-meter run. Beyond her athletic abilities, she emerged into a beauty and fashion icon with her six-inch decorative fingernails and bodysuits. During the 1988 Summer Olympics, she won three gold medals and one silver medal. She retired that same year.

Haddish—who will star in and produce the film—says she wants to highlight Joyner’s story so that her legacy can reverberate for generations to come. “I am looking forward to telling Flo-Jo’s story the way it should be told,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “My goal with this film is making sure that younger generations know my ‘she-ro’ Flo-Jo, the fastest woman in the world to this day, existed.” The project is being created under the production company Game1. Al Joyner, Flo-Jo’s former husband and coach, will serve as a producer for the film alongside Jonathan Fuhrman and Melanie Clark. “Working with Tiffany has been a great pleasure – she is incredibly dedicated, focused, and committed to portraying the spirit of Florence accurately,” he said. There is no word on when the project will be released.

Joyner has opened doors for generations of track stars that came behind her. Athlete Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently recorded the world’s fastest women’s 100m in over three decades.

