Prosecutors Seek 30-Year Sentence for Chauvin

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Prosecutors are asking for a 30-year prison sentence for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd.

The prosecution said today that the sentence would “properly account for the profound impact” of Chauvin’s actions on Floyd’s family and the community.

An attorney for Chauvin says he should get probation and time served considering his age, lack of criminal history, cooperation in the investigation, and attitude in court.

He also described Chauvin’s actions as an error in his experience as an officer.

Even though the other three officers involved in the George Floyd killing have yet to stand trial, the State believes that Chavin should face a harsher punishment.

Sentencing set to come down on June 25.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: