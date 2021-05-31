WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Loaded, the Dallas rapper who broke out in 2019 with the viral hit “6LOCC 6A6Y” has died, according to the Dallas Morning News. He was 20 years old.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner confirmed the 20-year-old rapper, real name Dashawn Robertson had been found dead. An official cause of death had yet to be determined.

The success of “6LOCC 6A6Y” prompted Lil Loaded to sign with Epic Records. The single, which has been viewed 25 million times since its release on YouTube, was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Lil Loaded took to Instagram on May 27, celebrating his first major plaque.

“6LOCC 6A6Y Certified Gold,” he captioned. “Who runnin dis sh*t like me young N*gga Sh*t dopest fanbase on earth.”

Ashkan Mehryari, a lawyer who represented Lil Loaded, called the death “very tragic.”

“He had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him,” he said.

Lil Loaded was arrested last November following a video shoot where he allegedly shot and killed his 18-year-old friend, Khalia Walker. In February, he was indicted on a lesser charge of manslaughter after a Dallas County grand jury determined he “recklessly” caused Walker’s death and was due in court for a hearing on Tuesday (June 1).

Days after he was released from police custody, he released his CRIPTAPE mixtape featuring Pooh Shiesty on “Link Up,” Hotboii and BigKayBeezy.

Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Dead At 20 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

