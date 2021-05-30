Howard University To Rename Its College Of Fine Arts After Visionary Chadwick Boseman

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

From the campus of Howard University to the silver screen, late actor Chadwick Boseman left a lasting impact on every space that he entered, and his alma mater will honor his legacy in a special way. Howard announced its re-established College of Fine Arts will be named after the visionary.

Boseman graduated from the Washington, D.C.-based HBCU 21 years ago with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in directing. As a student at Howard, he spearheaded a protest against merging the College of Fine Arts into the College of Arts & Sciences and continued to push for this—with the help of other alumni—even after he graduated. Although he amassed major success in the arts, he never lost sight of where he came from and the individuals and institutions that were instrumental in helping him cultivate a foundation to thrive.

In 2018, he returned to Howard to deliver a poignant commencement speech. “Purpose crosses disciplines,” he said during his speech. “Purpose is an essential element of you. It is the reason you are on the planet at this particular time in history. Your very existence is wrapped up in the things you are here to fulfill. Whatever you choose for a career path, remember, the struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose. Howard’s legacy is not wrapped up in the money that you will make, but the challenges that you choose to confront. As you commence to your paths, press on with pride and press on with purpose.”

The Black Panther star’s wife Simone Ledward-Boseman says Boseman was proud to be a Howard alum and the renaming of the reestablished institution is a full-circle moment. “I am extremely pleased that Howard University has chosen to honor my husband in this way and elated that Ms. Rashad has accepted the role as Dean,” she said in a statement. “Chad was a very proud Bison — both Howard and Ms. Rashad played integral roles in his journey as an artist. The re-establishment of the College of Fine Arts brings this part of his story full-circle and ensures that his legacy will continue to inspire young storytellers for years to come.” Robert A. Iger, Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company, will spearhead fundraising efforts for the development of a facility and endowment for the college.

News about Boseman’s honor comes after director and actress Phylicia Rashad—who mentored Boseman—was appointed to serve as the dean of Howard University’s College of Fine Arts.

SEE ALSO:

Visionary Phylicia Rashad To Serve As Dean Of Howard University’s College Of Fine Arts

Colon Cancer: Chadwick Boseman’s Death Draws Attention To Disproportionate Colorectal Affect On Black People

Memorial Day: Monuments Saluting Black Troops Who Fought For America 10 photos Launch gallery Memorial Day: Monuments Saluting Black Troops Who Fought For America 1. African American Military History Museum Source:false 1 of 10 2. All Wars Memorial To Colored Soldiers And Sailors Source:false 2 of 10 3. The African American Civil War Memorial Source:false 3 of 10 4. Crispus Attucks/Boston Massacre Monument Source:false 4 of 10 5. Victory Monument Source:false 5 of 10 6. Tuskegee Airmen Memorial Source:false 6 of 10 7. Robert Gould Shaw And Massachusetts 54th Regiment Memorial Source:false 7 of 10 8. Buffalo Soldiers National Museum Source:false 8 of 10 9. The African-American Medal Of Honor Recipients Memorial Source:false 9 of 10 10. Colored Union Soldiers Monument Source:false 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Memorial Day: Monuments Saluting Black Troops Who Fought For America Memorial Day: Monuments Saluting Black Troops Who Fought For America UPDATED: 3:00 p.m. ET, May 28, 2021 With Memorial Day upon us, there may not be any better time to salute the memorials and monuments that were erected across the nation to specifically commemorate the contributions of Black troops that served in the American military. SEE ALSO: Celebrating The Black History Behind Memorial Day On Friday, a memorial to one of the most renowned Black troops in American history was put back on public display following a multi-million dollar renovation that was completed just in time for this year's Memorial Day. The 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment -- which movie fans may remember was immortalized on the big screen in the Academy Award-nominated film, "Glory," starring Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman -- can now be appreciated in person with visits to the Boston Common public park in Boston. The monument serves as a memorial to the nation's first Black military unit to fight in the Civil War as well as their leader, Col. Robert Gould Shaw. The 54th was praised for a doomed charge in South Carolina in 1863. Sergeant William Harvey Carney of the 54th was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions at the Battle of Fort Wagner. https://twitter.com/BostonHistory/status/1398226040170987522?s=20 Boston is a fitting place for a memorial to Black people who fought for America, what with Crispus Attucks, a hero of the American Revolution, becoming the first person killed in the Boston Massacre. While Attucks, an escaped slave, was not a soldier enlisted in the armed forces, he has always been remembered as an American hero for sacrificing his life in rebellion against the British occupation. [caption id="attachment_4158880" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Historical / Getty[/caption] Other notable Black troops in the American military include the 369th Infantry (formerly the 15th Regiment New York Guard). Also known as the "Harlem Hellfighters," the 369th was among the first regiments dispatched to France. The all-Black squad was also among the most highly decorated by France for its bravery. Decades later, after President Joe Biden nominated a decorated war veteran to lead the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin has become the first Black Secretary of Defense, underscoring the importance of and achievements from Black servicemembers. On this Memorial Day, take a moment to reflect on some of the other monuments erected in honor of their selfless sacrifice and service to the United States.

Howard University To Rename Its College Of Fine Arts After Visionary Chadwick Boseman was originally published on newsone.com