Usher and Jenn Goicoechea Expecting Second Baby Together

Usher and girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Usher is about to be a father again.

Eight months after welcoming their first child together, Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea are expecting their second child together.

The couple, who has  been dating since  October 2019, walked the red carpet at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in L.A. on Thursday (May 27) and that is where Jenn showed off her baby bump in a black dress while posing with Usher.

This will be Usher’s fourth child. He has two sons–Usher Raymond V, 13, and Naviyd Ely Raymond, 12–with ex-wife Tameka Foster and one with Jenn.

The couple shares a daughter, Sovereign and is expecting another baby on the way.

Usher spoke to Extra about the inspiration behind his daughter’s name, “Sovereign”. “She’s definitely ruling the household.”

