An employee killed himself and nine others at a railyard in San Jose, California today. The mass shooting happened at Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) where the shooter worked and his wife claims that he talked about killing his coworkers over a decade ago. Officials say that there was no motive.

On July 5, 1994, Amazon was incorporated so Jeff Bezos, the CEO is stepping down on that same day this year. He is bringing a new CEO while he serves as the execute chairman. The company is still making money moves, they’re buying MGM *movie company* so expect new content coming to Amazon Prime.

Howard University is paying homage to the late Chadwick Boseman.

Angie Ang has these stories and more in today’s trending topics.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

9 People Killed In A Mass Shooting In California + Howard University Honors Chadwick Boseman was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly:

[ione_media_gallery id="3758140" overlay="true"]