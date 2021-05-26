Philly POPs Memorial Salute with Performances & Fireworks

Local News
The Philly POPs Announces special fireworks display and opens limited public seating for memorial salute performance.

The Philly POPs free annual performance presented in partnership with Welcome America, is dedicated to servicemen, servicewomen, frontline healthcare workers, and their families with a fireworks finale.

When: May 29, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Where: TD Pavilion at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

What: The Philly POPS announced today that Memorial Salute — Philadelphia’s only concert in honor of Memorial Day — will take the stage at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts on

May 29, 2021 at 7 p.m. Registration for military, veteran, police, firefighter, first responder, and frontline worker communities and their families will be available soon through affiliated bases and organizations. Socially distanced seating will be available for all attendees. Limited socially distanced seating has just been made available for POPS fans here, with code POPSBACK

