The Weeknd Takes Home 10 Honors, Including Top Artist, At Billboard Awards

The Grammys may have shut out The Weeknd, but the Billboard Music Awards welcomed him with open arms.

The “Blinding Lights” singer took home ten awards in all the top categories including, Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top R&B Album for his latest studio release, After Hours, and Top Radio Song and Top Hot 100 Song for “Blinding Lights.”

The Top New Artist award went posthumously to Pop Smoke, Top Female Artist went to Taylor Swift, Top Duo/Group went to BTS and Drake won for Top Streaming Songs Artist and took the honor of Artist of the Decade.

Other notable wins went to Doja Cat for Top R&B Female Artist, Megan Thee Stallion for Top Rap Female, Bad Bunny took home awards to Top Latin Artist and Top Latin Male Artist, Lady Gaga won for Top Dance/Electronic Artist, and Kanye West won for Top Gospel Artist.

