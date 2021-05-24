The ShotClock With Mina SayWhat: Sixers Win First Playoff Game, J Cole Pro Ball Update & More! [Watch]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

In today’s episode of The ShotClock with Mina SayWhat, the Sixers win their First Playoff Game! We get an update on J. Cole pro ball performance with the Basketball Africa League.

Also, Jalen Hurts On The Culture Coach Sirianni Is Building. Check all this out and more in The ShotClock with Mina SayWhat!

See More Episodes Of The ShotClock!

The ShotClock with Mina SayWhat: The Sixers Are On A Roll

The ShotClock With Mina SayWhat: The 2021 Eagles Draft Class, Sixers Back #1 & More!

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: