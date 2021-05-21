Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Polo G ft. Lil Wayne “Gang Gang,” 42 Dugg ft. Future “Maybach” & More | Daily Visuals 5.21.21

Polo G and Lil Wayne get lit at the trap house and 42 Dugg balls out with Future at Magic City. Today's Daily Visuals.

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
Compound Saturday Nights Hosted by 42 Dugg

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Recently social media was going crazy with Lil Wayne and Drake’s guest verses on Nicki Minaj’s latest cut “Seeing Green” but has anyone noticed the heat he dropped on Polo G’s “Gang Gang”?

 

Well, now’s your chance. For the visuals to the aforementioned cut, Polo G and Lil Wayne link up for a small soiree up at the trap house where Weezy puffs on some medicine and Polo and company play some ball in the driveway. Y’all ever try to play ball while tipsy? It’s not easy. Fun but not easy.

Elsewhere 42 Dugg gets things lit with Future and for their clip to “Maybach” politic at Magic City’s parking lot in, well, a Maybach.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YG and Mozzy, Tee Grizzley, and more.

POLO G FT. LIL WAYNE – “GANG GANG”

42 DUGG FT. FUTURE – “MAYBACH”

YG & MOZZY – “GANGSTA”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “QUIT TRAPPIN”

YUNG MAL FT. G HERBO – “WASSUP WITH ME”

CHI CHING CHING – “VACCINE”

SQUASH – “RATE WHO RATE YOU”

Polo G ft. Lil Wayne “Gang Gang,” 42 Dugg ft. Future “Maybach” & More | Daily Visuals 5.21.21  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Coronavirus
62 photos
Headlines
Close