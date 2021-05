WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The movie adaptation of the BBC series, Luther is going into production soon.

In a recent interview Idris Elba said, we go into production, fingers crossed, in September.

Luther debuted in 2010 and was on for 5 seasons.

He won 2 Golden Globe awards and a Royal Television Society Best Actor Award for his portrayal.

