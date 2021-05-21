DJ Khaled To Roll Out CBD-Infused Grooming Line

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

DJ Khaled has teamed up with Endexx Corp to release Blesswell.

Blesswell is a CBD-infused line of men’s grooming products.

Blesswell will also release a limited three part guided meditation series voiced by Khaled.

In a release, DJ KHALED said, “Aside from love and family, health and wellness are our greatest blessings. That’s the key. Reflecting on my quest to a better mind and body, I found my daily habits to have the most impact on my overall outlook of life. I created BLESSWELL to provide men with an at-home CBD grooming solution that allows them to put their game face on, build their confidence and get their mind in the right zone.”

ENDEXX Corporation CEO Todd Davis says, “We are elated to be partnering with the multi-hyphenate powerhouse that is DJ KHALED.”

