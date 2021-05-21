Regina Hall says patience and practice led to her success in Hollywood

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

‘Black Monday’ returns for season 3 on Sunday, and Regina Hall is starring in the show with Don Cheadle.

Regina did an interview with BET discussing her role in the show as well as her long successful career.

Regina advises aspiring actors to practice and be patient. She said, “Study and get great at what you do. It’s not the size of the role, it’s just to get better at your craft. If you’re able to really take the time to do scenes, study, get great techniques and practice – and patience. I know, we’re in an age where things do happen a little faster, but patience will allow you to grow and learn and study so that you have a technique and a practice to draw from. So, when you’re working with amazing people, you are able to engage and still learn and work beside them. I feel like I still learn when I work with people every day. It’s never-ending but that’s the fun of it.”

