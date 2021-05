WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

We are excited to partner with the Mayor’s Office of Youth Engagement and the Millennial Advisory Commitee “MAC” for The PHL Youth Summer Career Fest connecting the city’s youngest residents with job opportunities, education services, and community service for the summer and beyond. For more info visit @phlmillennial on Instagram!

