The Migos are back and not only will they be releasing a brand new album for their fans, but they’ll also be taking their show to Sin City as they’ve been booked to rock the strip in Las Vegas.

Beginning October 14 through 17, the three-man trap crew will be partnering with Pollen Presents, which is touted as a travel experience company, to begin hosting all kinds of pool parties, club soirees and live events to promote their latest album, Culture III.

Man, it’s gonna be a wild time in Vegas come October. The events will be going down at the top resorts and venues in Sin City. Considering social media, don’t expect any of the legal shenanigans to stay in Vegas, though.

Culture III is coming two years and change since the release of their double-platinum selling sophomore album, Culture II. The next installment in their studio album catalog is set to drop on June 11 which will give them plenty of time to build up some singles before their Las Vegas takeover.

Y’all just know Cardi B will be one of those musical guests.

Tickets for the three-day weekend event have yet to go on sale but best believe it’s going to be the hottest ticket in town once they do. Travel packages will be available and you can find more info over at the Pollen Presents website. And if things go left with the pandemic, tickets will be refundable.

Will you be heading to Vegas for the Culture III takeover this October? Let us know in the comments section below.

Migos To Get Lit In Las Vegas With ‘Culture III’ Weekend In October was originally published on hiphopwired.com

