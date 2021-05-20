Happy 49th Birthday to Busta Rhymes! [Watch Videos]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Today is Busta Rhymes 49th birthday.

He is an 11 time Grammy nominee and his Hip Hop influence has created a foundation of the New York hip hop scene.

Chuck D of Public Enemy gave him his stage name.

Busta is known for his high energy stage performance and dynamic music videos.

As quoted from a reputable source, “Busta Rhymes emerged as one of the most idiosyncratic personalities of rap’s golden era with his halting, ragga-inspired style and lyrics defined by incredible complexity, inventiveness, and humor.”

After becoming the the lead of his group Leaders of the New School, Busta broke out solo in 1996 with a massive hit single, “Woo-Hah!! Got You All in Check.”

