Diva’s Daily Dirt: Mulatto Has Officially Changed Her Name

Mulatto Has Officially Changed Her Name

Looks like its official! After facing heavy criticism for calling herself the term, which means a person who is both mixed with white and Black ancestry, many called it a colorist term.

The Atlanta rapper has now announced her new name is simply, LATTO!

Also known as BIG LATTO, she spoke on the name change in a new music tease earlier this month saying,

“The blogs wanna know who I’m fu****n. Rap b*****s ain’t talking ’bout nothing. F**k it. I’ll change my name, but I’ll bet they still gonna find something. ‘Y’all ain’t bully me out my s**t. Drop hits I still ain’t miss. New money, new crib, new whip, new name, I’m still that b***h.”

Lil Jon Lands New Gig With HGTV

Congrats to ATL legend Lil Jon who just landed a new gig over at HGTV!

The renovation show is called, ‘Lil Jon Wants To Do What?” Reports say the show is already in production in the metro Atlanta area and is set to premiere sometime summer 2021.

In the official press release, Lil Jon explained his passion for home design:

“I love walking into someone’s house and turning it upside down. When people hear my name, they automatically think…fun! That same energy goes for design as well. I don’t love following design trends. I’d rather be the trendsetter.”

Well one things for sure, Lil Jon will be putting a new twist to home renovations so no need to ask if we’re going to tuned in because the answer is YEAHHHH!

BET Awards 2021 Will Return With Live Vaccinated Audience

The 2021 BET Awards are officially back this year and have announced that the show will be returning with a live vaccinated audience on June 27th in Los Angeles. BET President Scott Mills said they have decided to use the show as a chance to promote the vaccine in the black community: “Since the beginning of the pandemic, BET has been at the forefront of recovery efforts for our community, turning entertainment touchpoints into opportunities to empower our audiences and help combat the disproportionate impacts of Covid-19. Vaccination rates among Black Americans are significantly lower than other communities. We are committed to using our signature programming event – The BET Awards – to encourage vaccination in our community.”

The nominees for the 2021 BET Awards have yet to be announced.

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Mulatto Has Officially Changed Her Name was originally published on kysdc.com

