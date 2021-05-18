Lil Durk “Should’ve Ducked,” DJ Khaled ft. Bryson Tiller, Lil Baby & Roddy Rich & More | Daily Visuals 5.18.21

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

It was a helluva 2020 for Lil Durk as he collaborated with the likes of Drake and of course the Hip-Hop legend known as Nas, but the man is his own artist who can carry his own tunes and today reps Chiraq as only he can with some new work.

Releasing some new visuals for the Pooh Shiesty assisted “Should’ve Ducked,” Lil Durk assembles his crew to burn down some trees, drink some “juice” and count stacks of cash at the hangout spot.

DJ Khaled meanwhile keeps churning out visuals like their Tik Tok videos and for his clip to “Body In Motion,” links up with Bryson Tiller, Lil Baby and Roddy Rich on a yacht where the women are bountiful, beautiful and make it bounce like nobody’s business.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Vado featuring Dave East, YN Jay, and more.

LIL DURK – “SHOULD’VE DUCKED”

DJ KHALED FT. BRYSON TILLER, LIL BABY & RODDY RICH – “BODY IN MOTION”

VADO FT. DAVE EAST – “LEMON PEPPER”

YN JAY – “BEATBOX FREESTYLE”

BANKROLL FREDDIE – “WELCOME TO MY HOOD”

LES LUG & J STONE – “MARATHON OG”

A. CHAL – “HIGH HORSE”

