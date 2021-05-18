Hip-Hop Spot: T.I. & Tiny Harris Still Fighting Sex Assault Allegations In LA + The Game Wants Smoke With Jake & Logan Paul

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The convo got pretty interesting, as per usual, during our latest Hip-Hop Spot segment over at The Morning Hustle. Two topics that stood out in particular include an update on the ongoing fiasco surrounding T.I. and Tiny’s sexual assault fiasco, in addition to The Game seeking attention once again by challenging viral YouTubers Jake & Logan Paul to a fight.

In regards to T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, the Los Angeles Police Department has officially opened their investigation following new allegations of sexual assault aimed at the hip-hop power couple. Although details are still being kept under wraps at the moment, Pitchfork was able to confirm that it’s all centered around a woman who filed a police report with two LAPD officers back in April. We’ll save the gory details for your own research, but it deals with drugging drinks and sticking feet in areas that no toe should go — well, unless you’re really on a consensual freak vibe!

Here’s what attorney Steve Sadow shared as an official statement on behalf of T.I. and Tiny:

The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country. Even assuming the story in The Daily Beast is close to accurate, it appears the LAPD “accuser” has chosen once again to remain anonymous, thereby preventing us from being in a position to disprove or refute her allegations—or even examine them. Meanwhile, although we now appear for the first time to have the name of an “accuser” who supposedly filed a police report with LVPD, we have absolutely zero details about her or her claim.

As far as The Game, it seems like he was just trying to have a moment by attaching himself to a viral Internet moment that doesn’t even concern him. This past weekend, the Compton-bred emcee decided to challenge both Jake and Logan Paul following the former brother’s public physical altercation recently with Floyd Mayweather. “Yerrr, @jakepaul, @LoganPaul…. meet me & my little brother downtown LA in front of staples center and let’s just fight head up fades…. no gloves, no money needed…. just on some me & my brother will fuck you & your brother up shit !!!!,” The Game wrote vis Twitter, to which Jake replied in surprisingly hilarious fashion by writing, “Hate it or love it you would get knocked the fucked out.” If you missed the humor there, that as a reference to The Game’s hit 2005 collaboration “Hate It or Love It” with frenemy 50 Cent. We’d love to see this one go down purely for the comedy!

Check out both reports via The Morning Hustle crew’s Hip-Hop Spot segment below:

