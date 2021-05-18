Is Your Girlfriend Picking Up If Michael B. Jordan Calls? [VOTE]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

J.Cole has made it clear, “Don’t care if it’s Michael B. Jordan that’s calling my woman to fu*k, she ain’t gon’ never pick up”. It is safe to say the Carolina rapper has a ride or die right beside him. Can you say the same about your partner?

Well, this couple might be going thru a rough time after they had a similar conversation. The girlfriend immediately replied back and said if Michael B. Jordan calls she’s going to pick up that call! It’s a Cole cole world people…

Send this to your significant other to see where their loyalty stands.. with you or Michael B. Jordan. Disclaimer! We are not responsible for any heartbreaks!