LOL: Philly Cop Gets Crossed Out Of His Shoes [VIDEO]

Call the ambulance..ankles BROKEN!! We have seen many videos of police officers having friendly pick-up games with some kids at a local park. Usually, the game finishes out with a few clean jumpers. This Philly baller wasn’t leaving the courts without putting this cop on the highlight reels.

Watch this Philly cop getting crossed over without chuckling, we dare you.

