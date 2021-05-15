Good News
HomeGood News

Ciara And Russell Wilson Ink Production Deal With Amazon Studios

“They’ve quickly become one of the most exciting studios in entertainment and have shown a strong belief in our vision to bring inspiring stories to the world,” the Wilsons said in a statement.

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE

Songstress Ciara and her husband NFL player Russell Wilson are expanding their imprint in the entertainment industry. According to Deadline, the couple recently inked a production deal with Amazon Studios.

Under the pact—which was made through the Wilsons’ Why Not You Productions—Ciara and Russell will lead the development and production of scripted projects that will be exclusively featured on Amazon Prime Video. The Wilsons say that they’re excited to team up with Amazon to create content designed to inspire. “They’ve quickly become one of the most exciting studios in entertainment and have shown a strong belief in our vision to bring inspiring stories to the world. We can’t wait to begin our work together,” they said in a statement.

Since launching their production company in 2019, the Wilsons have worked on a film dubbed Relentless, based on former NFL player Vernon Turner’s book The Next Level: A Game I Had To Play, alongside Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. They’re also reportedly working on an adaptation of the non-fiction book Not Without Hope penned by Jeré Longman and Nick Schuyler. Russell says he and his wife want to use their platforms and projects to drive impact. “We want to be able to impact lives. That’s what we want to do at the end of the day—even from the kids space. We just want to tell stories that connect with the world and to the emotions,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

News about the Wilsons’ deal comes nearly a month after it was announced tennis star Serena Williams signed a production deal with Amazon. One of the first projects on the slate is a docuseries that will explore her life both on and off the tennis court. “I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world,” said Williams.

SEE ALSO:

Serena Williams Inks Television Production Deal With Amazon Studios

Natasha Rothwell Inks Production Deal With ABC Signature

Protests Erupt After 16 Year-Old Girl Shot And Killed By Columbus Police

Justice For Ma'Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen

23 photos Launch gallery

Justice For Ma'Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen

Continue reading Justice For Ma’Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen

Justice For Ma'Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen

[caption id="attachment_4142545" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Stephen Zenner / Getty[/caption] The brief sense of relief on Tuesday from Derek Chauvin's murder conviction for killing George Floyd quickly gave way to the familiar sense of anger and disbelief in Columbus, Ohio, where police killed a Black teenage girl just around the same time a jury was delivering its verdict in Minneapolis. https://twitter.com/ajplus/status/1384836422851604480?s=20 By Tuesday night, protesters took to the streets to demand justice for the loss of Ma'Khia Bryant's life. The 16-year-old had reportedly called the Columbus Police Department seeking help for herself before winding up dead from the subsequent response to that fateful call. https://twitter.com/ElijahSchaffer/status/1384686290436726788?s=20   Bryant's killing was at least the third Columbus police officer-involved death since December, with all of them coming under questionable, if not completely preventable, circumstances. Despite tensions being high following the shooting and verdict's announcement, there were no arrests reported in Columbus Tuesday night. The Columbus Post-Dispatch reported that protesters marched through downtown Columbus on the way to the Ohio Statehouse while chanting, "Whose streets? Our streets!" From there, the protesters marched to the Columbus Police Department headquarters and eventually breached a taped barrier. https://twitter.com/jmuhammadtv/status/1384672813248884737?s=20 Circumstances leading up to Bryant's shooting were still being sorted out Wednesday morning, but initial reports suggested she called police because other teenagers came to her house with the intention of harming her. But when police arrived, Bryant was shown on bodycam wielding a knife and was shot just as she appeared to be following through with a stabbing motion toward another teenager. The police department released the bodycam footage hours after the shooting in an apparent justification of the shooting. The officer who killed Bryant fired his gun four times at close range. It was unclear how many times Bryant was struck. But for the protesters, it seemed, the circumstances were beside the point. Instead, the fact that the Columbus Police Department has all but declared open season on Black people was much more concerning. Before Tuesday afternoon, there had been 26 investigations of officers for shootings since the beginning of the year, with six of those shootings happening in Columbus. In February, a grand jury returned an indictment against former Columbus police officer Adam Coy in the killing of Andre Hill, 47. Hill was killed just three days after Christmas while walking from a friend’s garage and two months before Casey Goodson Jr. was shot in the back when cops purportedly mistook the sandwiches the unarmed Black man was holding for a gun. Goodson was shot by officers who were investigating another incident as he entered his grandmother’s home. https://twitter.com/_WhatRiot/status/1384672602921209861?s=20 Scroll down to see some more scenes from the protests in Columbus demanding justice for police killing Ma'Khia Bryant and other Black people.

Ciara And Russell Wilson Ink Production Deal With Amazon Studios  was originally published on newsone.com

Headlines
Close