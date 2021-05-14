Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

We at Hip-Hop Wired pride ourselves on being fully immersed in the music of the culture we rep proudly. Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.

To keep it a stack with the readers, we were supposed to drop a playlist last week but the bandwidth wasn’t there and we apologize to those expecting the greatness. Call this a reset of sorts as we intend to return to a bi-weekly format and give folks a chance to shine as they should. With the return of CRT FRSH after a brief hiatus, we had a lot of fun packaging this one together for you all.

We open up the playlist with a fresh joint from Nicki Minaj alongside her Young Money brethren in Lil Wayne and Drake, with all three MCs sounding in top form on the track from the Queens rap queen’s repackaged Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape. J. Cole follows with the stellar “let.go.my.hand” featuring Bas, 6Lack, and Diddy and we’re sure folks already know the big line in the song. We had a hard time picking a track to include from the Fayetteville MC’s latest album The Off-Season, but do give it a listen.

The Migos return with “Straightenin” which is a precursor to their highly-anticipated Culture 3 project. Fans of the Saw franchise are most likely aware that a new film, Spiral: From The Book Of Saw starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson is out there. 21 Savage, Gunna, and Young Thug connect on the track “Emergency” from the movie soundtrack.

Fans of The Alchemist should be aware that the former Hooliganz member is one the best Hip-Hop producers out and enlisted the services of allies Earl Sweatshirt and Navy Blue for the majestic “Nobles,” while the DMV gets some shine from Indio Prather linking with producer Drew Dave and bars from Detroit’s LAZ on the “Birth Control” joint. The mighty Hus KingPin is on the list with “Runnin” featuring Miles Bonny.

We end the playlist with a new joint from Little Simz, who we’ve missed as she laid low perfecting her craft and set to unleash a new project out to the world. The track “Introvert” is one of the London rapper’s finest performances on wax.

We want to give a strong salute to Conway The Machine, Larry June, The Yutes, Stove God Cooks, Westside Gunn, Smoke DZA, Saweetie, UFO Fev, Frank The Butcher, Mother Nature, and all the creative minds who helped us form our CRT FRSH playlist this week.

Peep the flyness below.

Photo: Getty

