‘The Game’ Returns With Original Cast Members Wendy Raquel Robinson & Hosea Chanchez To Paramount+

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

CW and BET’s hit dramedy series The Game is back with a fresh look. Paramount+ has ordered ten episodes for the series reboot with original cast members Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez reprising their infamous roles.

According to Deadline, the new series will relocate from its original location of San Diego, California to Las Vegas, Nevada. The refreshed series will showcase new players and offer a current examination of Black culture through the lens of pro football. The team will tackle every day problems from racism, sexism, classism and more as they combat for fame, fortune, respect and love while playing “The Game.”

Robinson will return as sports agent Tasha Mack and Chanchez, who currently stars in Black Lightning, returns as pro football star Malik Wright with other veteran cast members making occasional special appearances.

The reboot was announced at Paramount+’s investor presentation. It will be a half-hour episodic return with American Soul’s Devon Greggory as showrunner, writer and one of the executive producers. Greggory is joined by Mara Brock Akil, Salim Akil and the show’s original executive producer Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo of Grammnet NH Productions as executive producers.

The Game’s original creator, Brock Akil shared her excitement for the show’s new future with Deadline. “Fifteen years ago, I created The Game and am so proud of the success we had, and that I was able to create characters and stories that resonated with so many people,” Mara Brock Akil said. “I couldn’t be happier about leaving my beloved characters like Tasha Mack and Malik Wright in the hands of Devon, Wendy and Hosea, who I know will build off of the rich foundation the show has.”

The groundbreaking series was a comedic and heart-wrenching show, which created the memorable characters we know and love today. Though many of the main characters will not be returning in the reprisal, having essential characters like Tasha Mack and Malik Wright will offer a familiar and exciting feel from the impactful series.

The Executive Vice President and Head of Programming at Paramount+ shared her sentiments on the show’s return, “From the moment it debuted, The Game was a groundbreaking series that used humor, heart and characters to explore real issues involving race, gender and, of course, football. What better time for Devon and the whole team to reunite for a fresh look at a world that has only become more at-the-center of the cultural conversation today.”

A premiere date has not yet been announced. We will keep you updated on The Game’s return to Paramount+.

‘The Game’ Returns With Original Cast Members Wendy Raquel Robinson & Hosea Chanchez To Paramount+ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: