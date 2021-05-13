J. Cole Silences Doubters With Very 1st L.A. Leakers Freestyle

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

J. Cole began his professional rapping career in 2007 and now is hinting at retiring with his upcoming studio album The Off-Season dropping this Friday. While he might be riding off into the sunset sooner than later, the North Carolina wordsmith dropped his very first freestyle with the L.A. Leakers crew, proving to his doubters that he’s very much a problem with the microphone duties.

As hosts DJ Sourmilk and Justin Credible noted, the union between the Dreamville Records honcho and the long-running radio team at Power 106 FM has been 12 years in the making. Cole didn’t waste time and smoked two classic beats in Soul Of Mischief’s “93 Til Infinity” and Mike Jones’ “Still Tippin” tracks.

We’ll not do Cole’s bars disservice by sharing the lines and instead will suggest you peep the video down below and peep how ferocious a rapper the Fayetteville native truly is. While it’ll be tough to see him hang up his jersey for good, J. Cole has proven that there’s still a lot of game left in his legs.

