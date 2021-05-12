HHW Gaming: PS5 Production Will Be “Ramping Up Over The Summer” According To Sony Boss Jim Ryan

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Earlier this week, Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki dropped some bad news for those still trying to buy a PS5. Wednesday (May 12), Jim Ryan is offering a small glimmer of hope.

In an interview with Wired about the highly sought-after PS5 console which has amazingly sold 7.8 million consoles since March 31st, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan spoke on the steps the company is taking to rectify the stock issues.

“We’re working as hard as we can to ameliorate that situation,” Ryan revealed to the website. “We see production ramping up over the summer and certainly into the second half of the year, and we would hope to see some sort of return to normality in terms of the balance between supply and demand during that period.”

Despite the annoying lack of consoles on the market that has gamers literally virtually camping out on retailers like GameStop and Best Buy’s websites in hopes of purchasing one, the PS5 has still managed to outperform its predecessor. According to Sony, from the PS5’s November launch to the end of March, PS5 owners have spent 81 percent more time playing on the console than those on the PS4 in its first months on the market in 2013-2014.

We expect that trend to continue as more highly-anticipated titles like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart launching June 11, God of War: Ragnarok, and Horizon Forbidden West are in the pipeline. On top of that, PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst confirmed that Sony has 25 first-party PS5 games currently in development, with just about half of them being new IP.

Now, we hope more gamers can get in on the next-gen fun over the summer.

