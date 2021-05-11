WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Lore’l is calling cap on Porsha Williams and her new engagement. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star announced that she’s engaged to Simon Guobadia, on Instagram after a Mother’s Day post. She says that the two have only been together for a month and are madly in love. Guobadia recently divorced his wife Falynn allegedly in January. Porsha says that she and Falynn are not friends but Lore’l brings up the receipts from the show.

Do you think Porsha was wrong?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Who’s Cappin?! Porsha Williams Confirms ENGAGEMENT To Simon Guobadia was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: