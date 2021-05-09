Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith And Adrienne Banfield-Norris Talk Generational Self-Care On Mother’s Day

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to generational beauty, there’s only one group of women who we’ll forever look to and say, “goals”. Those three women would be none other than the gorgeous ladies of The Red Table Talk a.k.a Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. In a very special Mother’s Day message, the grandmommy-mommy-daughter trio sat down for a family Instagram video where they discussed all things beauty, self-care, and life secrets.

“I think Generational Self-Care… I think that’s a given,” Jada began explaining in the almost 2-minute video. “You know? Because the first person that cares for you and you see care for themselves is your mother.” Jada then went on to explain one of the first personal self-care routines she learned from her own mother, Adrienne, saying, “one of the personal care routines I learned was taking care of my feet!” To which the ladies recalled Gammy using the Black-household staple of Vaseline on her feet every night. “You would butter up your feet at night,” Willow added.

Adrienne then told the ladies what personal-care secrets she learned from her own mother. “For me, from my mom, what I learned is the importance of rest,” she explained. “You know grandma believed in taking a nap!”

Next, it was Willow’s chance to share what she’s learned from her mother, Jada. “I think the beauty secret that you’ve passed down to me is exfoliation,” she told her mom. “Because you’re really big at exfoliation like, all over the body. And that’s so important because most people think about exfoliating just their face or just their feet but you need to do it for your whole body,” she continued.

The ladies then joked about how extensive Jada’s beauty routine is, with Adrienne telling her daughter, “yeah, you’ve got a lot of stuff going on when it comes to your beauty regiment,” she joked. But it was Jada who gave her the perfect response: “the beauty regiment is not a game.” We know that’s right! Check out the video below!

Willow recently made headlines when she surprised her mother with a trip down memory lane during an episode of Red Table Talk. The 20-year-old actress and budding musician paid homage to Jada’s former metal band “Wicked Wisdom”. She took to the stage to perform alongside Jada’s former band members, Pocket Honore and Taylor Graves, as Jada and Adrienne danced and beamed with excitement.

What a perfect Mother’s Day gift! Check out a snippet of the sweet moment below.

Don’t miss…

Gammy Is A Whole Mood In This Trendy Tik Tok

Why Celebrities Like Jada Pinkett-Smith Rave Over Spiritual Teacher Queen Afua’s Detox Program

Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith And Adrienne Banfield-Norris Talk Generational Self-Care On Mother’s Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: