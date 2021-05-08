Good News
HomeGood News

North Carolina A&T State University Hits Historic Fundraising Milestone

“We’re grateful for what this says about our university now, and excited about what it means for our future,” said North Carolina A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr.

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE

From historic enrollment milestones to reaccreditations that will ensure longevity, historically Black colleges and universities throughout the country have made significant strides this year. One of the latest institutions to have a breakthrough achievement is North Carolina A&T State University which recently logged a recording-breaking accomplishment in terms of fundraising.

Within the past year, the Greensboro-based school has raised $88 million which is nearly six times what the institution raises annually. That number is expected to grow as North Carolina A&T’s fiscal year has not come to a close yet. Many of the donations the school has received have come from corporate and individual donors amid the uprising for social justice in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. Among the donors were novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott who provided the school with a $45 million endowment; a part of a larger effort where she donated millions of dollars to HBCUs. The institution’s alumni community has also stepped up and donated to ensure their alma mater will be around for generations to come.

The $88 million is part of its eight-year capital campaign which hit the $181.4 million mark. “More than 21,300 donors took a hard look at North Carolina A&T and invested in its promise and potential. Our students, faculty and academic programs earned those investments, and the total of that generosity is a reflection of the quality of this community of scholars,” the institution’s chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. said in a statement. “We’re grateful for what this says about our university now, and excited about what it means for our future.” North Carolina A&T—the largest HBCU in the country—is using education as a vessel to diversify several industries, including STEM. The school has the most Black engineering graduates. The funds will go towards the creation of scholarships, new learning centers, faculty and other initiatives.

Efforts like the one led by the school are transformative as disparities surrounding funding for HBCUs persist. According to Inside Higher Ed, the collective endowment holdings for private HBCUs is $2.1 billion and more than 50 predominantly white institutions individually have more than that in their endowment funds.

SEE ALSO:

Clark Atlanta University Unveils Program For Future HBCU Presidents

Spelman College Hits Historic Admissions Application Milestone

Protests Erupt After 16 Year-Old Girl Shot And Killed By Columbus Police

Justice For Ma'Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen

23 photos Launch gallery

Justice For Ma'Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen

Continue reading Justice For Ma’Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen

Justice For Ma'Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen

[caption id="attachment_4142545" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Stephen Zenner / Getty[/caption] The brief sense of relief on Tuesday from Derek Chauvin's murder conviction for killing George Floyd quickly gave way to the familiar sense of anger and disbelief in Columbus, Ohio, where police killed a Black teenage girl just around the same time a jury was delivering its verdict in Minneapolis. https://twitter.com/ajplus/status/1384836422851604480?s=20 By Tuesday night, protesters took to the streets to demand justice for the loss of Ma'Khia Bryant's life. The 16-year-old had reportedly called the Columbus Police Department seeking help for herself before winding up dead from the subsequent response to that fateful call. https://twitter.com/ElijahSchaffer/status/1384686290436726788?s=20   Bryant's killing was at least the third Columbus police officer-involved death since December, with all of them coming under questionable, if not completely preventable, circumstances. Despite tensions being high following the shooting and verdict's announcement, there were no arrests reported in Columbus Tuesday night. The Columbus Post-Dispatch reported that protesters marched through downtown Columbus on the way to the Ohio Statehouse while chanting, "Whose streets? Our streets!" From there, the protesters marched to the Columbus Police Department headquarters and eventually breached a taped barrier. https://twitter.com/jmuhammadtv/status/1384672813248884737?s=20 Circumstances leading up to Bryant's shooting were still being sorted out Wednesday morning, but initial reports suggested she called police because other teenagers came to her house with the intention of harming her. But when police arrived, Bryant was shown on bodycam wielding a knife and was shot just as she appeared to be following through with a stabbing motion toward another teenager. The police department released the bodycam footage hours after the shooting in an apparent justification of the shooting. The officer who killed Bryant fired his gun four times at close range. It was unclear how many times Bryant was struck. But for the protesters, it seemed, the circumstances were beside the point. Instead, the fact that the Columbus Police Department has all but declared open season on Black people was much more concerning. Before Tuesday afternoon, there had been 26 investigations of officers for shootings since the beginning of the year, with six of those shootings happening in Columbus. In February, a grand jury returned an indictment against former Columbus police officer Adam Coy in the killing of Andre Hill, 47. Hill was killed just three days after Christmas while walking from a friend’s garage and two months before Casey Goodson Jr. was shot in the back when cops purportedly mistook the sandwiches the unarmed Black man was holding for a gun. Goodson was shot by officers who were investigating another incident as he entered his grandmother’s home. https://twitter.com/_WhatRiot/status/1384672602921209861?s=20 Scroll down to see some more scenes from the protests in Columbus demanding justice for police killing Ma'Khia Bryant and other Black people.

North Carolina A&T State University Hits Historic Fundraising Milestone  was originally published on newsone.com

Headlines
Close