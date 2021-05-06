WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

G-Herbo Facing New Federal Charges For False Statement

Looks like G-Herbo is not quite in the clear when it comes to new federal charges in Springfield, Massachusetts. According to reports, new charges have been filed claiming, Herbery Wright III, made a false statement to a federal agent. The filing goes into detail with documentation of the rapper allegedly lying to the agent back in November of 2018 about his relationship and connection to Chicago-based rap promoter, Antonio Strong. Strong is reportedly in charge of helping the rapper obtain luxury resources such as vacations, exotic car rentals and other amenities. They also have documentation of G Herbo continuing to text, direct message and make phone calls to Strong in more recent months as well.

No one from G Herbo’s camp has spoken on the filing.

Megan Thee Stallion To Host Reality Show With Snapchat

We all saw the big announcement of the Hot Girl Coach officially taking a social media break but it looks like she won’t be gone for long! The H-Town reppin’ hottie will hosting Snapchat’s new ‘Off Thee Leash with Megan Thee Stallion.’ The unscripted series will highlight celebrities and their beloved pets.

We all know Megan loves animals. She’s always posting her Frenchie, 4oe! He even has his own Instagram page!

The series will be produced by Will Smith’s Westbrook Media will be producing the show although no official release date has been reported. Will you be here watching the Hot Girl Coach dabbling into hosting with some of your favorite celebrities and their pets?

Diva's Daily Dirt: G-Herbo Facing New Federal Charges For False Statement was originally published on kysdc.com

