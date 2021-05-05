Lil Nas X Shares How He Handles Trolls In New Interview

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Nas X has earned the status of becoming one of the swiftest personalities on social media, using blazing wit and humor to counter folks who try to come at him. The “Montero” star recently talked about his strategy of dealing with trolls and admits that his own trolling past came from a defensive space.

In an exclusive cover story with Entertainment Weekly, the 22-year-old artist shared some of his past regrets, addressed the controversy surrounding the so-called “Satan Sneakers” Nikes, and walking back his previously known fandom for all things Nicki Minaj. However, when the conversation shifted to trolls and trolling, Lil Nas X expressed some remorse for his former ways.

From EW.com:

Nas also regrets some actions of his pre-fame days, when he used to tweet hateful messages toward random people for no reason. After he came out, though, he found himself on the receiving end of similar responses. “When I first got famous, I would block everybody,” he says, of the vicious trolls that flooded (and continue to flood) his mentions. “But now it’s like, okay, cool. For me, I would rather somebody hate the s— out of me when they’re talking about me rather than not say anything at all, because that’s giving more power to my name.”

Which isn’t to say he doesn’t just let the hate wash over him. His social media presence now harkens back to the era of Rihanna not giving a f—, clapping back at trolls in her own mentions. “I’m very much a chaotic, good person,” he says. “I almost never want to start shooting at somebody who didn’t bring it to my doorstep, you know? But I kind of live for when somebody tries to get me and I’m ready to throw it back at them tenfold. Do I feel bad about it sometimes? Every now and then, but I feel less bad knowing that I didn’t start it. I try to never throw stones, but if somebody throws one at me, I’m throwing an entire house.”

The entire interview is certainly worth a read, and you can check out the whole thing here.

—

Photo: Getty

Lil Nas X Shares How He Handles Trolls In New Interview was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: