Festival Season Back: A$AP Rocky, Billie Eilish & Post Malone Headlining 2021 Governors Ball

Another day, another festival is returning in 2021, even though we are STILL in a pandemic.

Following the news of Rolling Loud’s triumphant return in Miami, Governors Ball has announced it too will resurrect its music festival it understandably had to put on ice because of, you know… the COVID-19 pandemic. The lineup for the 10th anniversary of the popular festival was revealed on Tuesday (May.4), and it is, as expected, stacked with top artists.

Like Rolling Loud, Rihanna’s alleged new boo, A$AP Rocky, will be headlining along with Billie Eilish and alleged rapper Post Malone. Other Hip-Hop names and acts include Megan Thee Stallion (who should be headlining), Young Thug, 21 Savage, Cordae, 24KGolden, DaBaby, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, J. Balvin, Burna Boy, and many more.

Unlike previous years past, this year’s iteration of the three-day music festival will be taking place at Citi Field, and it will feature the same 360 model design as the Founders Entertainment’s Meadows Music and Arts Festival that allowed attendees to make their way around the grounds to the other stages without the sound bleeding into other sets.

The news of Governors Ball return came on the same day as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced more easing of COVID-19 restrictions originally put in place to keep people safe from the virus. New York Mayor Bill De Blasio announced that New York City would be fully on July 1. As more people continue to get vaccinated, the numbers slowly decrease.

Citi cardholders had access to a special resale for three-day and single-day general admission and VIP tickets beginning Tuesday running through Thursday at 11:59 a.m. ET. Everyone else can purchase their tickets beginning 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Governors Ball site.

You can peep the entire lineup below.

