J. Cole Drops Official Artwork, Release Date For New Album

It's Cole's world once again, as he gears up for the release of his latest solo album later this month.

J Cole KOD Tour

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

“Just know this was years in the making,” J. Cole tweeted Tuesday (May 4). The rapper’s highly anticipated album is on its way, and in true Cole fashion, he’s saying very little and allowing the music to speak for itself. “My new album The Off-Season available everywhere 5/14.”

Accompanying the tweet was the album’s official artwork. In it, Cole, dressed in all black, stands in front of a flaming basketball goal. Sports have been a huge part of Cole’s life and songs, and the imagery can be taken many ways.

Cole’s last solo release came by way of KOD in 2018. A more jazz-inspired effort, the project broke the Spotify record for biggest opening day with 36.6 million plays, dethroning Drake’s More Life album for the record.

“Yeah, he texted me and said, ‘I hate you,’” Cole told Angie Martinez during a 2018 interview.

Time will tell us all how The Off-Season performs, and if Drake gets his chance at revenge: Drizzy’s next album, Certified Lover Boy, is expected to drop soon.

