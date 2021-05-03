Irv Gotti Says Sorry For Alleging That DMX Died From Crack Cocaine Overdose

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

While he is largely recognized as one of the greatest minds in Hip-Hop Irv Gotti’s mouth has gotten him in hot water yet again. His recent comments regarding the cause of DMX’s death did not sit well with the culture.

As spotted on Complex the Murder Inc. Records CEO had to do a bit of explaining over the weekend. Last week he conducted an interview with Chicago’s 107.5 WGCI. During the Q&A he discussed a variety of topics including the upcoming season of Talez and some new music projects he has hands in. The crew then got the Queens native to discuss his long-time friend and collaborator DMX. What he said sent shockwaves throughout the industry.

“They said it was a bad dose of crack, and they said some drug fentanyl was mixed in with the crack and that’s what made him overdose,” Gotti revealed. “Then when he got to the hospital, he got diagnosed with COVID and he couldn’t breathe. You know that COVID messes with your respiratory system, so that’s why he had to get hooked up to the ventilator. But they said before he did, he was brain dead.”

Naturally he received some heavy backlash prompting him to release a statement explaining his interview. “Now Everything I said. Had already been reported in the media. If you look back at media outlets. everything I said had been out there already. I did not break anything I said. But you know what. I understand” he wrote on his Instagram account. He went to acknowledge his mistake.

“I spoke with @tasherasimmons Who I love also. And I apologized as soon as I seen it went left. I explained to her I was only saying things that I heard reported already. To which she said they don’t know if it’s real yet. They are waiting for the doctors to come back and tell them. Then which I apologized even more. For repeating what had been reported. I apologize to my brothers @general_over_everything and @waahdean They know exactly where my heart is with X.”

Keep in mind, the hospital said DMX died of a heart attack. You can read his statement in full below.

