As Drizzy gears up for the release of his latest album, Certified Lover Boy, the Canadian rapper is being accused of ruining one couple’s plans for marriage.
According to a now-deleted Instagram post by a man claiming to be Naomi Sharon’s fiancé, Drake used recording sessions as an opportunity to get a little too personal with his wife-to-be.
“Imagine having the most beautiful, supportive, and faithful relationship 8 years long with an engagement and wedding planned.” He wrote on IG under the handle @jamiessun. “A beautiful woman on your side as ride or die. Than this major opportunity comes and a world star calls your fiancé to sign a record deal. Flies you both over and than out of nowhere all the trust is vanished with knifes in your back and in your heart.”
He has since deleted the post and made his page private, but he did make sure to reiterate that his eight-year engagement with Sharon is officially over.
“I am no longer with the person people think I am together with.” He wrote. “I am no longer with the 8 years I thought I was together with.”
Of Dutch and Caribbean descent, Naomi Sharon is a singer from Holland with a background in theater. She her debut single, “The Moon,” was released in April 2019. Her soulful style has been compared to the likes of Jorja Smith, who made a vocal appearance on Drake’s 2017 release, More Life.
Drake Accused Of Breaking Up Man’s Engagement With Beautiful Singer was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com