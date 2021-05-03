J. Cole Teases ‘The Off-Season’ Album – Again

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

J. Cole took to social media to tease his upcoming release, “The Off-Season.”

On Friday (April 30) Cole shared an update via his Instagram Stories writing, “Just rode through the city to The Off-Season,” he wrote. “Dawg… Too excited.”

Last week Dreamville artist Bas announced that “The Off-Season” had a tentative release date in May tweeting, “The Off-Season. pack your bags. in two weeks”

Cole’s last project was in 2018, KOD, since then he was a part of the Dreamville compilation Revenge Of The Dreamers III as well as putting in work into his Puma collaborations.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: