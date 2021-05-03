DJ Khaled Shares New Video With Justin Bieber & 21 Savage

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

DJ Khaled’s latest album, Khaled Khaled, has dropped and the star-studded album has been the talk of the Hip-Hop community.

Khaled took to Instagram over the weekend, linking up with some of the feature artists over the weekend to shoot videos.

One of the videos that are in the works is “Let It Go” featuring 21 Savage and Justin Bieber.

Khaled captioned a video featuring Justin Bieber on Instagram writing, “9 VIDEOS IN THE CAN (movie camera emoji) GETTING TREATMENTS FOR 5 MORE THEY ALL IN THE EDITING ROOM When should I drop these? (thinking emoji) I’m thinking VERY SOON!”

