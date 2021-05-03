Lil Wayne Pays Homage to DMX and Remembers Their Cash Money/Ruff Ryders Tour

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Wayne performed at Miami’s Trillerfest over the weekend and he shared a story about DMX while on their Cash Money/Ruff Ryders Tour.

Wayne spoke about going on tour with the popular label at the time and how he was in awe of DMX, “being from New Orleans, it’s so far away from New York and Cali and sh_t like that we didn’t know if it was real when we seen it on TV, the New York guys, the LA people. So when we saw DMX, we all fell in love.”

Wayne spoke about the tons of dogs DMX brought on tour as well as how he felt about the Ruff Ryder frontman, “it’s impossible not to be obsessed, infatuated, motherfu__ing impressed, whatever.”

