Tory Lanez made several announcements following his virtual concert on Saturday (May 1st).

After performing hits off his latest album, Playboy, Lanez spoke with DJ Carisma and announced two more singles featuring Young Bleu and DaBaby.

His biggest announcement was that a full-length album with Chris Brown is in the works.

The two R&B singers have worked together before on music, they released “The Take” in 2019 and “The Feels” in February 2021.

