Ciara And Russell Wilson Participate In Youth Financial Literacy Initiative

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Songstress Ciara and her husband Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson have been fierce advocates for education. The couple’s latest initiative was centered on using financial literacy as an avenue to empower youth. According to The Seattle Times, the Wilsons recently surprised a group of Seattle-based middle school students with money management tips and a gift for them to start building a foundation for financial success.

Through their nonprofit organization the Why Not You Foundation, the Wilsons teamed up with Goalsetter—a digital money management platform—and the NFL Players Association to virtually visit nearly 900 students at the Denny International Middle School. In observance of Financial Literacy Month, the two shared tips about the importance of saving and investing. They also made a $35,000 donation so every student in the public school could start a savings account with $40, that they won’t be able to manage until they’re 18.

“Financial literacy and building wealth is so important,” Russell said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Ciara and I really wanted to talk to you all because we didn’t come from much and we had big visions, we had big goals, big dreams.” When connecting with the students, Ciara emphasized the importance of building generational wealth. “Investing is very powerful, and it will also allow you to create an opportunity to build legacy for your family,” she shared. She also stressed the importance of paying it forward; encouraging the students to invest in their communities. During the session, the students also delved into the money moves made by moguls Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos.

Efforts like the one led by Goalsetter, the Why Not You Foundation and the NFL Players Association are needed as the racial wealth gap in America continues to widen due to systemic inequities.

News about the Wilsons’ act of generosity comes months after they unveiled plans to fund the creation of a charter school in Washington.

SEE ALSO:

Ciara And Russell Wilson Donate $1.75M For Creation Of Washington-Based Charter School

Ciara And Russell Wilson Combat Hunger During COVID-19 Crisis

Happy Birthday! Coretta Scott King Quotes That Will Brighten Your Day 12 photos Launch gallery Happy Birthday! Coretta Scott King Quotes That Will Brighten Your Day 1. On Activism & Politics: Source:Getty 1 of 12 2. On Fighting The Struggle: Source:Getty 2 of 12 3. On Her Purpose: Source:Getty 3 of 12 4. On Life: Source:Getty 4 of 12 5. On Hate: Source:Getty 5 of 12 6. On MLK: Source:Getty 6 of 12 7. On The Strength Of Communities: Source:Getty 7 of 12 8. On Women's Voting Rights: Source:Getty 8 of 12 9. On Finding Her Purpose After MLK's Death: Source:Getty 9 of 12 10. On Juggling Motherhood & Fighting For Freedom: Source:Getty 10 of 12 11. On LBGT Rights: Source:Getty 11 of 12 12. On Finding Peace: Source:Getty 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Birthday! Coretta Scott King Quotes That Will Brighten Your Day Happy Birthday! Coretta Scott King Quotes That Will Brighten Your Day [caption id="attachment_3703176" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 9:10 a.m. ET, April 27, 2021 -- Coretta Scott King was born on this day in 1927 in Marion, Alabama. Known as the wife of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., she was an activist in her own right who was also a passionate advocate for civil rights and was by her husband's side during some of the most trying times. Bernice King, the youngest daughter of Dr. King and Coretta Scott King, posted a heartfelt Twitter tribute to her mother on Tuesday to mark what would have been her 94th birthday. https://twitter.com/BerniceKing/status/1387012951643668486?s=20 Martin Luther King III, the oldest son of Dr. King and Coretta Scott King, quoted his mother in a tweet to underscore the effect she had on his life. "Mom had one of the purest and strongest hearts I know. Today, I'm thinking about her words: 'When the heart is right, the mind and the body will follow,'" King III tweeted. "How can we all lead with compassion in our heart, mind, and body like #CorettaScottKing did?" https://twitter.com/OfficialMLK3/status/1386759483800662020?s=20 More than 15 years after her death in 2006, Coretta Scott King's legacy lives on. It was only on Monday that Bank of America pledged $1 million to a memorial to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King in Boston, where she attended the New England Conservatory of Music on a fellowship in voice. She and Dr. King both moved there separately in 1951, met each other on a blind date in 1952, married in 1953 and then moved to Atlanta to embark on a historic civil rights journey. Dr. King once said about his wife: "My devoted wife has been a constant source of consolation to me through all the difficulties. In the midst of the most tragic experiences, she never became panicky or over-emotional. I have come to see the real meaning of that rather trite statement: a wife can either make or break a husband. My wife was always stronger than I was through the struggle." He continued, "Corrie proved to be that type of wife with qualities to make a husband when he could have been so easily broken. In the darkest moments, she always brought the light of hope. I am convinced that if I had not had a wife with the fortitude, strength, and calmness of Corrie, I could not have withstood the ordeals and tensions surrounding the movement.” After King's assassination, Coretta Scott King continued to be a fearless and passionate activist for civil rights for everyone from the LGBT community to poverty-stricken communities. She opposed apartheid in South Africa. In 1983, she insisted on the amendment of the Civil Rights Act including the LGBT community as a protected class. She was also the force behind the Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday, which many opposed but was signed into law in 1983. Coretta Scott King died in 2006 at the age of 78 but her legacy lives on. Keep reading to find some of her most powerful and enduring quotes below.

Ciara And Russell Wilson Participate In Youth Financial Literacy Initiative was originally published on newsone.com