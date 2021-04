WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Fans have noticed that Kanye West is still wearing his gold wedding band even though it’s over for him and Kim.

A photo that DJ Khaled shared on his Instagram of West shows a clear sight of the ring on West’s hands as he is holding them up in the air.

Recent photos of Kim show her without her wedding ring.

