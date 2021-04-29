Who’s Cappin?! Joseline Hernandez Demands Wendy Williams To Give Her Flowers

Lore’l is calling cap on the Puerto Rican Princess after she tried to come for Wendy Williams on her own show. Joseline Hernandez was featured on The Wendy Williams Show to promote her Zeus show, Joseline’s Cabaret when Joseline started calling Wendy out for “being mean” to the younger girls on her show. She says she expected Wendy to give her her flowers, but Lore’l thinks overwise.

